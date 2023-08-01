Which Cowboys’ upside is greater, Jabril Cox or Jalen Tolbert?

During their respective draft years, linebacker Jabril Cox and wide receiver Jalen Tolbert both had Cowboys team insiders claiming Dallas had interested in each of them at least a round before they were eventually drafted.

During every draft, fans and scouts alike apply the label of draft-day steal pretty liberally. Insert any prospect picked near the end of the third round or later and there’ll be traits to claim will help the prospect develop into a starter. However whether it was due to injury or other factors, neither have made any real impact on the field.

Can things change in 2023? Tolbert has looked good early in camp and Cox seems healthy finally, but they need to practice well enough to earn snaps when it actually counts. They each are fighting their own battles, but what happens when they are pitted against each other?

If the Cowboys could only have one of the two options breakout, would Cox making the third-year jump be more impactful than if Tolbert became the clear fourth receiver?

Jabril Cox

Anthony Barr was relied on a decent amount last season but is no longer on the team. He played in 14 games, starting 10, and recorded over 600 snaps. Barr might not have been elite, but he was good enough to play in 63% of the defensive snaps and those have to be replaced somehow. Cox being part of that solution would provide much needed depth to the thinnest position on the team.

Damone Clark likely takes a step up from his 400 snaps in 2023, and rookie DeMarvion Overshown will be in the mix, but even then, that’s 200 to 400 plays at LB someone else will have to step up and fill. Ideally those snaps can go to a third-year player with all kinds of potential to be an improvement on what Barr gave them last season.

Barr only added two tackles for a loss and a single sack while allowing 83% completion percentage and a QB rating over 100 when targeted. Cox wasn’t seen as a big run stuffer but was drafted because of his potential in pass coverage and blitzing upside. If he can remain healthy, he could potentially be a big playmaker, improving the team in that area while also being a much bigger threat as a blitzer.

There are plenty of injury concerns with Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark, so getting a true option at the third linebacker spot on a cheap deal is an extremely important for this team as insurance.

Jalen Tolbert

The departed Amari Cooper’s production was matched by CeeDee Lamb but with Michael Gallup coming off of his major injury, no one stepped into the void of Lamb’s previous numbers. This left the team throwing to Noah Brown and trying to solve the problem late in the season with T.Y. Hilton.

The Dallas front office seems to understand their mistake, bringing in Brandin Cooks to be the second receiver and allowing Gallup to go back to his strength as the third option. Even if all three are playing at top form, the offense is still missing a key position, the Cedric Wilson role. That is where Tolbert could come in.

In his last season with the Cowboys, Wilson played in 16 games making four starts, and clocking over 500 snaps. He was very productive as well with over 60 targets, 602 yards and six scores.

Tolbert is a similar style of player.

Wilson was a mostly a slot player, even at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. Tolbert is 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, and even though he can move outside he is most impactful in the slot.

The team needs the type of separation and yards after the catch he could be capable of, too. Under Kellen Moore, the Cowboys were 25th in wide open percentage, which measures receivers with five or more yards of separation when the ball arrives. They were 28th in open percentage, having three yards of separation when the ball arrives, and 29th in YAC percentage, which measures total yards after catch divided by total receiving yards. Whether from the new play caller, or better receiver performance, those numbers need to improve, and Tolbert could be a key to that.

Conclusion

Many Cowboys fans have probably given up on both. Tolbert not being able to find snaps on a team with such a limited receiving corps is certainly discouraging, and Cox hasn’t looked like a contributor since an injury in his rookie season.

Lamb has been extraordinarily healthy, Cooks is nearly 30, and Gallup has been injured often. The security of a having a good fourth option not only covers the team from injuries, but could help prevent them by rotating guys to lessen the attrition.

Linebacker is a thin and young position. Cox is somehow the guy who has been on the team the longest behind Vander Esch and he has as much potential as anyone in the group. The team needs one of those slimmer, more athletic backers who can cover tight ends and slot receivers.

Which would be better for the team to have a breakout season? Both clearly, but if it can only be one then who would be more impactful on team performance?

