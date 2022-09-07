Cowboys unveil first unofficial depth chart of regular season for Week 1 vs Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys are knee deep in preparation for their 2022 debut on Sunday night when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After making all of their roster moves last week, including one final adjustment on Monday, the team knows who will be in on the action as they begin their defense of the NFC East.

On Tuesday, the club released their unofficial depth chart for the week, which includes some interesting things that have carried over from the offseason, along with a couple things that raised eyebrows, including listing 12 defensive starters. The club will be elevating several practice squad guys for the game, and some of them are so anticipated they are listed on the depth chart.

Quarterback

Starter: Dak Prescott

2nd String: Cooper Rush (PS)

The Cowboys will elevate Rush from the practice squad to serve as backup for this contest as Prescott begins his seventh season as starter. He’s injury free but with a lesser core of targets.

Running Back

Starter: Ezekiel Elliott

2nd: Tony Pollard

3rd: Rico Dowdle

It’s a two-headed attack, but the health of Dowdle should allow Kellen Moore to spell both Elliott and Pollard, who hopefully will see a lot of time on the field together this year.

Wide Receiver 1

Starter: CeeDee Lamb

2nd: Simi Fehoko

Lamb is going to play everywhere, X, Z and slot and he’s going to be moved around to force the defense to declare coverage.

Wide Receiver 2

Starter: Michael Gallup

2nd: Jalen Tolbert

Gallup won’t be ready to go this week but he’s close. The rookie Tolbert struggled with consistency during camp but it’s time to put the big-boy pants on now.

Wide Receiver 3

Starter: Noah Brown

2nd: KaVontae Turpin

3rd: Dennis Houston

Fans will doubt Brown is ready to ascend into the spotlight but he had an incredible camp. Expect Turpin to play a sizable role on offense outside of his returner duties.

Tight End

Starter: Dalton Schultz

2nd: Jake Ferguson

3rd: Peyton Hendershot

There’s nothing but youth behind Schultz which raises some alarms considering how much the TEs will be asked to help the tackles.

Left Tackle

Starter: Tyler Smith

2nd: Matt Waletzko

The Cowboys had a plan; it was a bad plan, but it was their plan. Now they have Plan 2023 a year early. At least they got Josh Ball out the LT paint.

Left Guard

Starter: Connor McGovern

2nd: Tyler Smith

McGovern gets a second chance to make a first impression. He didn’t fare well in replacing Connor Williams last season, and he spent all of this training camp on the right side while Tyler Smith got acclimated. This is the area of concern on offense.

Center

Starter: Tyler Biadasz

2nd: Matt Farniok

Was very interesting that Dallas gave Biadasz the secure-starter treatment, playing him the first 15 snaps of the first game and never again. They seem far more confident than the fanbase is.

Right Guard

Starter: Zack Martin

2nd: Matt Farniok

Martin is the best in the world at what he does. Hopefully Dallas doesn’t lessen his perceived worth by what they have around him in the second half of his career.

Right Tackle

Starter: Terence Steele

2nd: Josh Ball

Steele is now entrenched as the starter for the first time in his career and Ball has to be better on the right side (where Stephen Jones said he belonged in the spring) than he was on the left.

Left Defensive End

Starter: DeMarcus Lawrence

2nd: Tarell Basham

3rd: Sam Williams

Lawrence was injured following Week 1 but in every game he played in 2021 looked the part of a top-tier DE.

Nose Tackle

Starter: Quinton Bohanna

2nd: Neville Gallimore

3rd: John Ridgeway

Interesting to see Bohanna, who had a great training camp get the nod here, but Gallimore is the second three-tech and will be in more often than not as passing downs is the base approach now.

Defensive Tackle

Starter: Osa Odighizuwa

2nd: Trysten Hill

Odighizuwa getting the nod on the starting line as opposed to Gallimore isn’t insignificant, folks.

Right Defensive End

Starter: Dorance Armstrong

2nd: Dante Fowler

3rd: Chauncey Golston

Armstrong sat out the entire preseason, so the Cowboys firmly believe he’s capable of being the lead guy to replace Gregory. Fowler has to play in control or he’ll be getting DNP-coaches decisions.

Weakside Linebacker

Starter: Micah Parsons

2nd: Anthony Barr

Click it. I dare you.

Middle Linebacker

Starter: Leighton Vander Esch

2nd: Jabril Cox

3rd: Devin Harper

Barr is the Parsons insurance, but will play with Vander Esch. Cox may take some time to return to top ability after last year’s ACL tear.

Left Cornerback

Starter: Anthony Brown

2nd: Kelvin Joseph

3rd: C.J. Goodwin

Joseph has so much work to do to make up ground on Brown now, amazing considering many thought he had a chance to split snaps entering 2021’s final preseason game.

Nickel Cornerback

Starter: Jourdan Lewis

2nd: Daron Bland

Slot corner is one of the league’s toughest jobs and now only is Lewis underrated, Bland looks like a dimaond-in-the-rough.

Right Cornerback

Starter: Trevon Diggs

2nd: Nahshon Wright

Can Diggs lead the league in INTs in back-to-back seasons like Everson Walls did? Don’t bet against him, he’s a magnet.

Box Safety

Starter: Jayron Kearse

2nd: Israel Mukuamu

Mukuamu is a Kearse clone, but all eyes will be watching to see if Kearse was a one-year wonder or if Dallas truly discovered a gem.

Hybrid Safety

Starter: Donovan Wilson

Wilson is capable of doing everything at the safety position as long as he’s healthy. But that’s been the toughest part.

Free Safety

Starter: Malik Hooker

2nd: Markquese Bell

No one talks about Hooker except for Jerry Jones; dark horse to emerge as a start out of this season.

Kicker

Starter: Brett Maher (PS)

Punter

Starter: Bryan Anger

Long Snapper

Starter: Jake McQuaide

Kick Returner

Starter: KaVontae Turpin

2nd: Tony Pollard

3rd: Rico Dowdle

Punt Returner

Starter: KaVontae Turpin

2nd: Tony Pollard

3rd: CeeDee Lamb

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire