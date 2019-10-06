Cowboys will have Tyrone Crawford, La’el Collins; Kevin King active for Packers

The Cowboys will have defensive end Tyrone Crawford, receiver Michael Gallup and right tackle La'el Collins on Sunday. All were listed as questionable on the team’s status report, but all were expected to play.

Dallas will not have starting left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) or nose tackle Antwaun Woods (knee). The Cowboys already had ruled out Smith, with Woods being listed as questionable.

Receiver Devin Smith is a healthy scratch with the return of Gallup.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are receiver Cedrick Wilson, defensive end Joe Jackson, linebacker LB Luke Gifford and center Adam Redmond.

The Packers already had ruled out receiver Davante Adams (toe), running back Jamaal Williams (concussion) and cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring).

Cornerback Kevin King (groin) is not among the Packers’ inactives.

Green Bay’s other inactives are running back Dexter Williams, linebacker Tim Williams, offensive lineman Cole Madison and offensive lineman Adam Pankey.

Linebacker Oren Burks (chest) is active for the first time this season but won’t start.