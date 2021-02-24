Breaking News:

Damian Lillard, James Harden headline 2021 NBA All-Star Game reserves

Cowboys’ Tyron Smith, La’el Collins progressing well after season-ending injuries

Matthew Lenix
·3 min read
Injuries were the theme of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2020 season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. In the season opener, tight end Blake Jarwin tore his ACL against the Los Angeles Rams. In Week 5 the most devastating injury occurred when Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

The offensive line was ravaged as well when two of its most important pieces were lost, Tyron Smith and La’el Collins. The former only played two games before having a season-ending neck procedure in October, and the latter never took a snap, needing hip surgery. With eyes turned towards 2021, there was some very encouraging news regarding both on Tuesday.

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Smith is back tossing iron plates in the gym and Collins is putting in work with offseason position coach Duke Manyweather.

Smith had missed exactly three games each season from 2016 through 2019 after missing only one game in his first five seasons. He’s Entering his 11th season in the NFL and the Cowboys may consider looking at another left tackle in the draft to develop behind him and for insurance purposes.

When healthy he’s still one of the best left tackles in the league, and with the responsibility of protecting Prescott’s blindside, he’s essential to what the Cowboys do offensively.

Collins had an outstanding 2019 season and put his name among the better right tackles in the league, so much so some felt he was a Pro Bowl snub. Last offseason wasn’t ideal for Collins as he showed up out of shape and was also involved in a car accident in August. Nonetheless, hearing he’s already back to business in an attempt to regain his momentum from two years ago is something fans and the organization can excited about.

The loss of the Cowboy’s top two tackles as well as other injuries in training camp forced undrafted free agents Terence Steele and Brandon Knight to receive significant snaps. Both had their growing pains, which was to be expected, but also had some positive signs. Sometimes experience is the best teacher. Even with that being said, the Cowboys hope their playing time isn’t as much, if any, in 2021.

The Cowboys will have Prescott back under center this season whether it be on his second franchise tag or a long-term deal. Having Smith and Collins back to protect him on the outside will be critical in the Cowboy’s mission to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Cowboys News and Notes: Pearson's stern warning, clock starts ticking on Prescott deal

