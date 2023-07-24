Cowboys’ Tyron Smith entering uncharted waters in 13th season

From the day Tyron Smith was first drafted in 2011, the path appeared paved for the 6-foot-5, 230-pound tackle out of USC. Smith broke the mold at the position. Built more like a superhero than an offensive lineman, Smith came to the NFL with less body fat than most skill players. For the last 12 years there’s been a place for Smith on the Cowboys offensive line and for most of them it’s been at LT. Entering the 2023 season everything stands to change.

Like Tyler Smith in 2022, he didn’t start as a LT right out of the gate. The Cowboys didn’t want to rush their 20-year-old blue-chip prospect so they eased him in at RT. One season later it was clear Tyron Smith was up to the task and the move to LT was made official.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After starting on the right side, Smith started at LT for the next decade. Even when the aforementioned Tyler Smith joined the team as the next great LT of the future, the veteran held onto the job.

It wasn’t until Tyron Smith fell to injury in the preseason that he relinquished his role as Chief Blindside Protector. It was a role he probably would have reclaimed upon his return if it hadn’t been for Terence Steele tearing his ACL in Week 14.

For the first time since his arrival, Tyron Smith isn’t locked into a specific starting position. When he reworked his deal to stay in Dallas early in the offseason, Jerry Jones said since Tyler Smith’s future was at LT, Tyron Smith’s place was at RT. Subsequent comments from the team indicate grooming Tyler Smith at LT may take a backseat to fielding “the best five.”

This has led many to wonder if Tyron Smith is still among the best-five. Last seen, his play at RT represented a significant falloff from Steele. That could be attributed to him playing the RT position for the first time in 11 years or it could be because he was trying to regain form after suffering a very significant injury. But it could also mean Tyron Smith has regressed as a pro and his best years are behind him.

Advertisement

All indications are the Cowboys plan to have a pretty open competition on their offensive line in 2023. Different players in different combinations will be tried early and often.

Tyron Smith will likely be tried at both RT and LT. Tyler Smith will likely get reps at both LT and LG. Steele could see action at RT and LG. Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball will also bounce around to different spots on the line.

It perfectly possible, amidst all the mixes and matches, Tyron Smith does not find a home in the top-five. Dallas has been extremely high on Chuma Edoga so perhaps he breaks through as the starting LG. If Tyler Smith picks up where he left off, he could edge Tyron Smith out at LT (there’s no question the Cowboys will have Tyler Smith start somewhere).

Recent evidence says Steele is still the best RT on the roster. Assuming Zack Martin’s situation at RG is resolved and Tyler Biadasz stays healthy, this wouldn’t leave room for Tyron Smith.

Advertisement

Last seen, Tyron Smith wasn’t his usual dominant self and wasn’t playing like a top-five lineman. While there are multiple explanations for why that might have been, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility he’s faded as a player.

For the first time in his career, Tyron Smith isn’t locked into a starting spot, putting him in uncharted waters for the first time in his Cowboys career.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

More 2023 Season!

Cowboys 90-man roster, depth chart as 2023 training camp begins

Ferguson vs Odighizuwa: Which young talent's ceiling would best serve Cowboys?

ESPN analyst says Cowboys could have NFL's best defense in 2023

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire