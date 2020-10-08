Cowboys’ Tyron Smith could be lost for the year

A brutal season for the Dallas Cowboys is on the verge of getting rougher.

At 1-3 heading into a Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants in Texas, the Cowboys are thinking about putting All-Pro OT Tyron Smith on IR. He would be lost for the year.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Jane Slater report that Smith is gathering medical opinions on his neck after a setback, and one option being considered is shutting down for the season, per sources informed of the situation.

No final decision has been made, but Smith’s status remains up in the air.

Smith is sitting out practices this week so it is unlikely, at best, he would play in Week 5.