Cowboys' Ty Nsekhe out vs. Chargers after hospital stay for 'heat illness symptoms'

The Cowboys already were facing five games without starting right tackle La’el Collins.

Their offensive line depth waned further when backup tackle Ty Nsekhe was transported to the hospital Thursday.

Nsekhe suffered “heat illness symptoms after practice,” head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning. “Our medical staff felt it was best that he spent the evening in the hospital.”

Nsekhe was released from the hospital Friday morning, McCarthy said, but will not travel to Los Angeles for the Cowboys’ Week 2 matchup against the Chargers.

“Any time you’re dealing with heat issues, it’s never comfortable,” McCarthy said. “Even when an individual needs to get an IV, being dehydrated is an uncomfortable feeling. You have guys that maybe cramped after a hot practice like that. It’s never a comfortable feeling.”

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe will not travel to Los Angeles for the team's Week 2 matchup against the Chargers.

The Cowboys practiced outdoors Wednesday and Thursday during a week in which Texas heat hovered in the 90s. The Cowboys’ outdoor practice fields further attract heat as sun rays ricochet off surrounding glass windows.

Wednesday, the Cowboys had a lighter practice without pads. Thursday featured the team’s heaviest practice workload of the week with pads.

“It occurred after practice in the training room,” McCarthy said of Nsehke’s symptoms. “A number of guys needed some additional hydration after practice. Obviously, it got pretty hot out there.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that second-year undrafted tackle Terence Steele will start at right tackle against the Chargers. McCarthy declined to confirm the news, but Jones reiterated Friday morning that Steele will get the nod.

Backup tackle Brandon Knight will be in the depth plan. The Cowboys could also slide over right guard Zack Martin to tackle but prefer to only do that when absolutely necessary. In 2020, with several tackles down, Martin competed at a high level at right tackle.

Right tackle is not the only position at which the Cowboys depth has taken a blow. Dallas expects to play without both starting defensive ends this week, left end DeMarcus Lawrence suffering a foot fracture in practice Wednesday that is expected to sideline him six to eight weeks. Right end Randy Gregory, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and has yet to clear protocol. At safety, the Cowboys face availability questions from starters Donovan Wilson (groin) and Damontae Kazee (thigh). Wilson’s availability will be determined after Saturday’s practice, McCarthy said.

The Cowboys and Chargers kick off at SoFi Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys tackle Ty Nsekhe won't play vs. Chargers after hospital stay