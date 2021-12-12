Cowboys have two takeaways and 18-0 lead on Washington

The Cowboys are backing up Mike McCarthy’s guarantee thus far. They lead Washington 18-0.

Dallas had an 11-play, 54-yard drive on its first possession, with Greg Zuerlein kicking a 35-yard, red zone field goal.

Dak Prescott threw an interception on the Cowboys’ second possession. He never saw Landon Collins, who made the easy pick in front of CeeDee Lamb. It was only the second interception Prescott has had against Washington, which he is playing for the ninth time in his career.

Washington, though, gave it back three plays later.

On third-and-10 at the Dallas 37, Dorance Armstrong tipped a pass from Taylor Heinicke intended for DeAndre Carter. Randy Gregory, who is playing for the first time since Week 9 because of a calf injury, then tipped the ball to himself and intercepted it.

It was Gregory’s first career interception. He returned it 13 yards before Heinicke and Carter tackled him at the Washington 41.

The Cowboys now have 20 interceptions, the most the franchise has had since 2010 when it had 20.

Dallas went 41 yards in five plays, with Amari Cooper catching a 7-yard touchdown from Prescott. Matt Ioannidis was called for a questionable roughing the passer penalty on the touchdown throw after shoving Prescott.

The Cowboys accepted the penalty on the try and Ezekiel Elliott ran it in for an 11-0 lead.

On its next drive, Washington went for it on fourth-and-two at the Dallas 46. Micah Parsons sacked Heinicke for his 11th sack of the season. Parsons also stripped the ball, and Armstrong picked it up and ran it in from 37 yards out for a touchdown.

Heinicke was injured on the play but missed only one snap on Washington’s next possession.

