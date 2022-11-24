The Cowboys can’t get out of their own way today.

Four days after destroying the Vikings 40-3, the Cowboys trail the Giants 13-7 at halftime.

The Cowboys have been their own worst enemy.

The Giants have held Tony Pollard to 21 total yards on 10 touches and stopped Ezekiel Elliott on an early fourth-down play; Dak Prescott has thrown two interceptions; and the Cowboys had seven costly penalties for 47 yards. (The Giants have had four penalties, but one negated a touchdown on a drive New York had to settle for a field goal.)

Dallas has outgained the Giants 208 to 160 and punted only once, but it put together only one scoring drive. The Cowboys went 11 plays and 93 yards and scored on a 6-yard touchdown run by Elliott to take a brief 7-3 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

Prescott completed 10 of 16 passes for 116 yards in the first half, but the interceptions were costly.

Rodarius Williams made his first career interception with the Cowboys at the Giants 43 and Julian Love intercepted Prescott on a deflection by Darnay Holmes on a third-and-15 play at the Giants 35 late in the second quarter.

Daniel Jones is 9-of-17 for 123 yards and Saquon Barkley has eight carries for 29 yards and a touchdown and three receptions for 8 yards.

Cowboys’ two interceptions, seven penalties help Giants take 13-7 lead into locker room originally appeared on Pro Football Talk