Cowboys Twitter reactions after Eagles schaudenfreude loss to Seahawks

It was all good just a day ago. Dallas’ Week 14 blowout win of the Eagles to wrestle the NFC East lead away from Philadelphia, even if through temporary tiebreakers, sent their fanbase frothing. Nine months of trash talk based on going to (and losing) the Super Bowl was relentless from the fan base. On Twitter, their fans and content creators spent more time discussing Dallas’ shortcomings than paying attention to their own opponents.

The foot-eating began with their blowout loss to the 49ers, and they refused to even come on line after Dallas’ 33-13 win. But when the Cowboys were blown out in Buffalo to end their five-game winning streak, all the Eagles fans crawled out from under their rocks to gloat.

Not so fast my friend.

The Eagles went into Seattle, which had lost four in a row themselves, and found the losing end of a last-second comeback. As a result, Cowboys fans were certainly in the mood to throw the trash talk back in Eagles’ fans faces. Hilarity ensued.

Eagles fans talked all that trash yesterday just to lose to Drew Lock Please sit down — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) December 19, 2023

YOU BETTA LOSE YOURSELF IN THE MOMENT DREW F'IN LOCK!!!!! https://t.co/AsmDXhY1OK — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) December 19, 2023

Drew Lock right now…https://t.co/eb9VHI3qXX — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) December 19, 2023

First rule of football trash talk: shut up until your team plays that week. pic.twitter.com/cvyWgM2TGp — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 19, 2023

Birds fans flooded me yesterday with the trash talk because they were still upset over the week before .. they were buffalo fans for a day … now when I return the energy I’m the villain 😂😂 I’m cool with that tho 😎 pic.twitter.com/6yLOdcm0wD — Pastor Carl Day (@PastorCarlDay) December 19, 2023

I’ve been saying all week that the people looking at the schedule saying the #Eagles would go 4-0 were out of their minds since this Philly team clearly could lose to anyone. Point differential, net big plays, yards per pass pay for minus allowed. This is a 7-7 team. — Michael Salfino (@MichaelSalfino) December 19, 2023

Eagles took their ass down to Seattle and got their wings clipped!!! 😂 😂 Smoking on that Eagle pack!@gilliedakid — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 19, 2023

Serious take: This is why the Sirianni stuff is such a slippery slope. If you act that way when you are winning then nobody can say anything. But people remember and when you slip up it all falls apart and the people who backed you up don’t want to deal with it anymore. — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) December 19, 2023

Jalen Hurts literally threw a game-losing interception one day after this tweet. https://t.co/WimjD2tn23 — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) December 19, 2023

I hate being this meme https://t.co/k4SuVboh9C — Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) December 19, 2023

