Cowboys Twitter reactions after Eagles schaudenfreude loss to Seahawks

K.D. Drummond
·3 min read

It was all good just a day ago. Dallas’ Week 14 blowout win of the Eagles to wrestle the NFC East lead away from Philadelphia, even if through temporary tiebreakers, sent their fanbase frothing. Nine months of trash talk based on going to (and losing) the Super Bowl was relentless from the fan base. On Twitter, their fans and content creators spent more time discussing Dallas’ shortcomings than paying attention to their own opponents.

The foot-eating began with their blowout loss to the 49ers, and they refused to even come on line after Dallas’ 33-13 win. But when the Cowboys were blown out in Buffalo to end their five-game winning streak, all the Eagles fans crawled out from under their rocks to gloat.

Not so fast my friend.

The Eagles went into Seattle, which had lost four in a row themselves, and found the losing end of a last-second comeback. As a result, Cowboys fans were certainly in the mood to throw the trash talk back in Eagles’ fans faces. Hilarity ensued.

