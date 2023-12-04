Advertisement

Cowboys Twitter enjoys watching Eagles fall to 49ers

K.D. Drummond
·2 min read
1

Outsiders must understand, the Eagles fan base has been trolling for months. After winning the NFC last season, the entire offseason has seen Eagles fans spending far more time on Cowboys posts than their own. They are like gnats. Any time a fresh tweet is sent out, the clock starts ticking before Eagles fans show up. With them racing out to a 10-1 start to the 2023 season, they’ve been even more emboldened with the league’s best record.

Despite the obvious chinks in their armor that made anyone watching know the other top teams in the league were on par or possibly better, Eagles fans were relentless. With the two teams set for a Week 14 rematch and with Dallas fans able to sit back and watch all of Sunday’s action while sitting on a four-game winning streak, Cowboys fans had a chance to enjoy the carnage en masse.

The Eagles suffered the same fate when playing the 49ers as Dallas did, and Cowboys Nation enjoyed it fully. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire