Cowboys Twitter enjoys watching Eagles fall to 49ers

Outsiders must understand, the Eagles fan base has been trolling for months. After winning the NFC last season, the entire offseason has seen Eagles fans spending far more time on Cowboys posts than their own. They are like gnats. Any time a fresh tweet is sent out, the clock starts ticking before Eagles fans show up. With them racing out to a 10-1 start to the 2023 season, they’ve been even more emboldened with the league’s best record.

Despite the obvious chinks in their armor that made anyone watching know the other top teams in the league were on par or possibly better, Eagles fans were relentless. With the two teams set for a Week 14 rematch and with Dallas fans able to sit back and watch all of Sunday’s action while sitting on a four-game winning streak, Cowboys fans had a chance to enjoy the carnage en masse.

The Eagles suffered the same fate when playing the 49ers as Dallas did, and Cowboys Nation enjoyed it fully. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

Joy trying to figure out how to spin this to make Hurts look good tomorrow pic.twitter.com/iz6BlvTCwh — Hoodyz (@hoodyz_w) December 4, 2023

Wait, did Howie Long just try and give PHI an excuse because they played on MNF two weeks ago? 😂😂😂 — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) December 4, 2023

Their fans have complained very loudly to anyone who has suggested that their record does not mean they are the best team in the NFL. They are not. https://t.co/dY0ehfCTcn — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) December 4, 2023

Remember when everyone had a fit that the 49ers were favored in Philly? — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 4, 2023

Imagine talking all of that trash about San Francisco laying 42 points on someone else only to have it happen to you at home. — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) December 4, 2023

I was told by TwitterToughThumbs a defense allowing the 49ers to hang 42 on their head means they're trash. This true for the other team they did it to, or nah? What if it's on your own field? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ywQxkGeIUD — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 4, 2023

Cowboy nation. Do not turn the other cheek to Philly. Join me in being as petty as you can be this entire week. Just remember how they trolled you after SF!!! No mercy on the weak!!! — BossCowboySports (@BossCowboySport) December 4, 2023

Eagles got blown out at Home pic.twitter.com/rhBiYr3lfp — EagleTruthTeller (@williamjonesdfw) December 4, 2023

Well, I'll be damn, my boy called yall impoverished https://t.co/p8lU52j90y — Voch Lombardi (@VochLombardi) December 4, 2023

