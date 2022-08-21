Cowboys turn tables, win all 3 phases in preseason romp of Chargers, 32-18

The fact the Dallas Cowboys have left both their stars and starters on the sideline for the first two of three exhibitions is important. Fans might think it makes a preseason contest less interesting, but the battle for roster spots and depth-chart positions are what really matter, and on Saturday the competition was en fuego.

Mutliple players on the proverbial bubble showed up and showed out, from the opening gun. Names like Israel Mukuamu, Trysten Hill, Rico Dowdle and others proved they belong on an NFL team’s roster this season. They weren’t alone though, as the offense, defense and especially the special teams turned in a myriad of high-quality performances as Dallas trounced their Southern California hosts. 32-18.

Immediate Reaction

The score doesn’t really matter when it comes to the preseason. The way the team as a whole performs only matters a little more. The true litmus test is how well individuals do the jobs asked of them. Last week, there were few individual performances to write home about when the club visited the Denver Broncos. The North Texas mailmen will have much heavier bags after the Cowboys’ performance Saturday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Led by late free-agent addition Kavontae Turpin’s kickoff and punt return touchdowns, the Cowboys have to be feeling good about themselves as their return home for the remainder of the offseason following the game. Turpin answered the Chargers’ first-quarter field goal with a 98-yard kick return.

He followed that up with an 86-yard punt return in the second quarter, sandwiching the scores around an end around that a guy with human-limited speed would’ve probably been tackled for a loss. The USFL MVP appears ready to make a huge contribution to the team as they prepare for even bigger offensive roles for former return-duty players CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard.

Other Takeaways

Backup-QB competition is on as Will Grier recovered from his groin injury during camp to come in as relief for Cooper Rush. Rush finished 3/6 for 32 yards while Grier finished 6/8 for 98 yards. Neither threw a score and the competition will likely last into the final exhibition next week.

Offensive line getting in sync. Still playing without all starters except for rookie LG Tyler Smith, the line played much better in this game. They really hit their groove in a second-half drive where they were blowing defenders off the ball in the run game. On a 69-yard drive, 50 yards came on the ground, including a couple goal-line gains.

Defensive line rotation is coming together as well. Quinton Bohanna and Trysten Hill had standout games, and even in garbage time in the fourth quarter there were players making plays against their counterparts. There will be a lot of tough decisions for both the 53-man roster and the practice squad.

Kicking competition? Dallas finally attempted a couple of field goals with Lirim Hajrallahu making his 35-yard attempt and Brett Maher missing his 61-yard attempt that was right on line just a bit short.

Rookie Jake Ferguson appears ready to convince the Cowboys they may not have to give in to Dalton Schultz’ contract demands after the season. The kid’s got something special, breaking tackles after the catch and delivering a key block on Turpin’s kickoff return.

Could the Cowboys go five-deep at safety? The top three spots are locked in but Israel Mukuamu had himself a great game. He tackled well and had multiple PBUs including an interception early in the game. The club loves UDFA rookie Markquese Bell, so things may be tight at the position.

