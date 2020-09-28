The Cowboys have a Trysten Hill problem, and they need to fix it

In Sunday’s matchup between the Seahawks and Cowboys, which ended with Seattle taking a thrilling game 38-31, there were two plays from second-year Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill that should give any current or former NFL player cold chills down their spine, and should also be presented to the league office for serious consequences.

Hill first engaged in a gator-roll of running back Chris Carson, and then went helmet-to-helmet with quarterback Russell Wilson after Wilson released the ball.

And then he does this just minutes later? Leading with the helmet on a hit on Russell Wilson after he’d already thrown the ball? No, this is intentional. Dirty. #SEAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/lU977HZh1D — Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) September 28, 2020





Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright was not amused.

@NFL this needs to be addressed ASAP!! Doing dirty dumb malicious shit like this can end someone’s season! This is clearly intentional and getting fined isn’t enough. Im all for guys playing hard but I have zero tolerance for this @NFL pic.twitter.com/cdllxdiAVi — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) September 28, 2020





Former NFL offensive guard and current NFL analyst Geoff Schwartz, who never played for the Seahawks, had this to say as more of a general concern.

This dude has some hurt coming his way next week for this gator roll. We see it on film. pic.twitter.com/r0RcQuJlni — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 28, 2020





This is one reason Hill needs to be suspended as opposed to simply fined — other players around the league need to see that Hill received the appropriate punishment for his actions. Not only because it’s a deterrent, but also because it prevents other players from meting out on-field justice.

You can bet that Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will have a discussion with the league about it.

Pete Carroll of the Trysten Hill play on Chris Carson: "I was really pissed about that.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 28, 2020



