Cowboys’ Trysten Hill fined twice for hits against Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill is going to have to pay up for his “dirty” work against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

Hill was fined not once, but twice for hits, he leveled against the Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Chris Carson. The total of $13,044 seems light for the magnitude of the infractions.

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill has been fined $13,044 for two plays from last week's game at Seattle. He was fined $6,522 for his hit on Russell Wilson and $6,522 for his gator-roll tackle of Chris Carson that raised the ire of Pete Carroll. https://t.co/eMiivthQCy — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 3, 2020





The plays that cost the Cowboys’ lineman:

“I was really pissed about that one,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on 710ESPNSeattle, per Jessamyn McIntyre about the hit on Carson. “… He really hurt him.”

First he tried to rip Chris Carson's leg off earlier in the drive, now another dirty play from #Cowboys Trysten Hill.pic.twitter.com/PGEmZPs8ir — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2020



