Cowboys’ Trysten Hill fined twice for hits against Seattle Seahawks

Barry Werner

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill is going to have to pay up for his “dirty” work against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.

Hill was fined not once, but twice for hits, he leveled against the Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Chris Carson. The total of $13,044 seems light for the magnitude of the infractions.


The plays that cost the Cowboys’ lineman:

“I was really pissed about that one,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on 710ESPNSeattle, per Jessamyn McIntyre about the hit on Carson. “… He really hurt him.”


 