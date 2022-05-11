Cowboys to tryout pair of QBs at rookie minicamp

When the Cowboys’ rookie class takes the field for the first time later this week, they’ll have two fresh faces under center.

Rookie minicamp gets underway at The Star in Frisco on Friday and goes through Sunday, with all nine of this year’s draft picks and 20 undrafted free agents expected to attend.

But none of the aforementioned individuals are quarterbacks. And since league rules prohibit any player who has seen action in a regular season game from participating, the Cowboys will bring in two passers on a tryout basis.

Nick Starkel and Terry Wilson will serve as camp arms for the weekend’s sessions, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

The Cowboys will have QBs Nick Starkel and Terry Wilson at this weekend's minicamp on a tryout basis. Starkel was last at San Jose St. after playing at Texas A&M and Arkansas, while Wilson finished at New Mexico after transferring from Kentucky. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 10, 2022

Wilson spent the 2018 through 2020 season at Kentucky and earned the nickname “Terry Touchdown” in his time with the Wildcats. He amassed over 3,400 passing yards and more than 1,000 rushing yards before transferring to New Mexico for the most recent college season. He got some good pro exposure when he returned to Lexington for Kentucky’s Pro Day in March, where he threw to heavily-scouted receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. (Robinson was selected in the second round by the New York Giants.)

Starkel’s name may be more familiar to football fans in the Lone Star State. He played for Texas A&M in 2017 and 2018, then lost the Aggies’ starting gig to Kellen Mond. Starkel transferred to Arkansas, where he played for eight games and then announced he would transfer again, citing conflict with the coaching staff. He wound up at San Jose State for the 2020 season and threw for over 2,100 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior, leading the Spartans to a Mountain West championship.

Starkel was invited to the Jets’ minicamp last weekend.

Both quarterbacks appear eager to take advantage of this opportunity in Dallas, as evidenced by recent tweets.

Let’s go. Blessed for the opportunity! 💯🙏🏾 https://t.co/8wVG0hGZ37 — Terry Wilson (@Terrytouchdown3) May 2, 2022

Dallas Cowboys MiniCamp this weekend. Let’s riiiiiiiiiiide!! Do you believe??! — Nicholas Starkel (@NickStarkel) May 10, 2022

Also taking part in minicamp will be practice squad veterans guard Isaac Alarcón, safety Tyler Coyle, defensive end Austin Faoliu, center Brandon Jones, kicker Chris Naggar, and wide receivers T.J. Vasher and Brandon Smith.

