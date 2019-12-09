Cowboys trying out three kickers, including Kai Forbath

The Cowboys stuck with Brett Maher after his first nine misses of the season. His 10th missed field goal, though, might prove the last straw.

After Maher missed a 42-yard kick wide right in a 31-24 loss to the Bears, the Cowboys are working out three kickers.

Kai Forbath, Tristan Vizcaino and Nick Rose will tryout Monday, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The team worked out Vizcaino, Austin MacGinnis and Rose last week but didn’t sign any of them.

Maher missed another Thursday, so it seems likely the Cowboys will have a new kicker Sunday.

Maher, who beat out Dan Bailey for the job before the 2018 season, also has missed kicks of 55, 54, 33, 40, 54, 57, 46, 35 and 47 this season.

He went 29-of-39 last year in his first season with the Cowboys.