Cowboys trying out QBs, DiNucci not allowed at rookie minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys do not have many holes on the offensive side of their roster, however the club is actively in the market for a backup quarterback.

Last week Dallas brought in Jeff Driskel for a visit. Driskel departed without a deal, and now two more quarterbacks are visiting with the Cowboys. Former Ohio Sate QB J.T. Barrett and former Illinois State QB Brady Davis are both set to tryout with Dallas, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Following an extremely successful collegiate career, Barrett has yet to find an NFL home, although he spent time with the Saints, Seahawks, and Steelers’ practice squads.

Davis is an undrafted rookie who spent the last two seasons as the started for Illinois State after transferring from Memphis. Davis did enough to get on the radar of draft guru Dane Brugler, who said this about the former Red Bird signal caller, “Davis is an athletic competitor who can rip the ball, but inconsistencies as a passer (timing, placement, balance) will be tough to overcome vs. NFL speed.”

As far as quarterbacks behind Dak Prescott that are currently under contract, the Cowboys have Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush, and Ben DiNucci.

It looked like DiNucci was going to participate in this weekend’s rookie minicamp, as last year the rookies were never given the chance, but Archer reported that DiNucci was ineligible for this weekends rookie minicamp. However, Archer did note that DiNucci can still take part in the Rookie Football Development Program that begins next week.

It remains to be seen how the Cowboys will handle deciding on the backups for Prescott.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.