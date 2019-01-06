Cowboys will try to win their first road playoff game in 26 years

The Cowboys will try to do something next weekend that they haven’t done in 26 years: Win on the road in the playoffs.

Dallas will head to either Los Angeles or New Orleans, depending on the result of today’s Eagles-Bears game, and attempt to snap the franchise’s seven-game road playoff losing streak. Only the Lions and Browns have longer road playoff losing streaks than the Cowboys.

The last time the Cowboys won a postseason game on the road was in January of 1993, when the Cowboys beat the 49ers 30-20 in the NFC Championship Game at Candlestick Park. That game saw Troy Aikman throw for 322 yards and Emmitt Smith run for 114 yards.

The Cowboys will need Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott to have similarly productive games if they’re to beat the Rams or Saints on the road. Dallas will certainly be an underdog next weekend, but perhaps this can be the Cowboys team to snap that long road playoff losing streak.