Cowboys trio lands in Top 25 for latest merchandise sales

The latest sales figures have been released for NFL player-specific merchandise.

The Cowboys are, once again, America’s Team.

Cha-ching.

The rankings from the NFLPA are for the period of March 1, 2021 to May 31, 2021, so the list is somewhat behind the very latest trends and doesn’t even include the last season of play. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, for example, had yet to begin his remarkable rookie campaign; he falls outside the Top 25 as a result.

At No. 6, quarterback Dak Prescott is the highest-ranking Cowboys player on the list, which includes all player-branded merchandise sold online and in brick-and-mortar retail outlets. Fans were clearly eager to rep Prescott’s gear as he made his way back from the injury that prematurely ended his 2020 season.

CeeDee Lamb places 13th; the wide receiver was preparing to start just his second season in the league for the period that sales were tabulated.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is 16th. His inclusion here gives the Cowboys three players inside the Top 20. No other team can make that claim.

The aforementioned Parsons sits at No. 28, the fourth-highest-ranking defensive player. Again, this was before his transcendent Defensive Rookie of the Year season had even begun. He no doubt moved much higher as the 2021 season played out.

Amari Cooper- while he was still in the silver and blue, anyway- comes in 47th.

Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady led all player-specific merchandise sales for the prescribed period; Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, and New England’s Mac Jones round out the top five.

George Kittle, one spot below Prescott, is the highest-ranking non-quarterback in the Top 50.

The Cowboys outpaced all NFL teams with five players on the Top 50. San Francisco landed four players on the list; the Buccaneers, Steelers, and Rams all featured three players.

Twenty-eight of the league’s 32 teams have a player somewhere in the Top 50.

