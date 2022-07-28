Cowboys trim RB room to make space for new WR

K.D. Drummond
·2 min read
The Cowboys have completed the transaction process to add exciting new wideout Kavontae Turpin to the mix. The 2022 USFL MVP agreed to terms on Wednesday on a three-year deal, but Dallas did not have the roster room to bring him on just yet. Dallas sits at 91 players in their training camp, thanks to the continued use of the International Pathway exemption.

Adding Turpin brings some excitement to a position with several question marks as he is a legit speed demon with extraordinary return capabilities, a likely need as CeeDee Lamb ascends to the No. 1 receiver role and Tony Pollard gets even more involved in the offense. To make room though, Dallas had to jettison a player hoping to realize their NFL dreams and it turns out that sacrificial lamb was second-year fullback Nick Ralston.

 

Head coach Mike McCarthy is excited about how he’ll integrate into the offensive, as he’s trouble for defenses because of his speed and agility.

Adding him to the mix of exotic weapons at the disposal of QB Dak Prescott can only help Kellen Moore keep defenses on their toes.

