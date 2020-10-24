Cowboys Trevon Diggs top-3 rookie CBs in completion percentage

Trevon Diggs had high expectations placed on him after being selected with the 51st pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It didn’t take long for him to be thrown to the wolves as Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr, Robert Woods, and D.K. Metcalf have all lined up across from him in his first six games for the Dallas Cowboys.

Through this baptism by fire Diggs has had some struggles but he’s also had a short memory which has allowed him to stay very competitive. After six weeks, Diggs is allowing the third-lowest completion percentage for all rookie cornerbacks.

Diggs is coming off of his best game as a pro vs the aforementioned Hopkins this past Monday night in Arlington. Diggs shadowed Hopkins on all 17 of his routes in the first half and only allowed one reception for 13 yards on five targets. For the game, Diggs surrendered two catches for 73 yards on eight targets when covering Hopkins.

Most forced incompletions among rookie CBs: 1. Jaylon Johnson, Bears – 9

2. C.J. Henderson, Jaguars – 5

2. Trevon Diggs, Cowboys – 5⬇️ pic.twitter.com/E4eJWsTF8a — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 19, 2020





His next challenge will be on the road this Sunday vs Terry McLaurin of the Washington Football Team in an NFC East showdown. After nearly 1,000 yards as a rookie, McLaurin is once again producing at a high-level ranking ninth in receiving yards so far this season (487).

To be the best you have to compete against the best and Diggs is getting a crash course of top-notch receiving talent to play against in his inaugural NFL season.

