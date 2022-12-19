Cowboys' Trevon Diggs has his own take on Jalen Hurts MVP chatter

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?

What an organization.

Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.

MORE: Eagles' ability to laugh at adversity has them atop NFL

To jog your memory, or in case you didn't see it last week, Parsons was talking with Von Miller on Miller's podcast about Hurts and what exactly has contributed to the Eagles' success; namely, has it been Hurts lifting the team up, or vice versa?

Parsons didn't really hide his feelings:

"PARSONS: When you look at the Eagles, is it Hurts or the team?

"MILLER: I think it’s a little bit of both, man! [laughs]

"PARSONS: It’s system and team!"

It was a spicy comment from Parsons at the time, and it's hilarious now to see that Parsons clearly had his focus on the wrong thing after the Cowboys couldn't take care of business against the Jaguars. Tough scene.

Fast forward to Monday morning and you have Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs commenting on Hurts' Instagram with a different message:

Now, this shouldn't be terribly surprising. The two played together at Alabama and actually went just two picks apart in the 2020 NFL Draft. These guys have plenty of friendly history despite winding up on bitter rival teams at the pro level.

But when you combine the timing of the comment (right after a rough loss) and the optics of going against your probably-too-vocal teammate's sentiment, you have a hilariously perfect Cowboys Moment.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

For what it's worth, Hurts is the odds-on favorite to win MVP for the second straight week according to NBC Sports' sports betting partner PointsBet.

The Birds and the 'Boys face off Saturday afternoon in Dallas. The Cowboys need to win if they want any shot at the NFC East title and the No. 1 overall seed; the Eagles don't. We'll see just how hard Nick Sirianni & Co. go considering these two teams could see each other again in the postseason.

All I know is, the Cowboys don't all seem to be on the same page right now. And that'll always make me laugh.