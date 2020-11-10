An injury-plagued Cowboys season just got worse.

Cowboys rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a broken foot in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and may miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The injury typically takes 4-6 weeks to heal, but realistically, within six weeks the Cowboys may be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, and so Dallas may just decide to shut him down. The Cowboys do expect Diggs to make a full recovery and be ready to go in 2021.

The 51st overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, Diggs has played well for the Cowboys as a rookie and is a big part of the reason that the Dallas defense has played much better in recent weeks than it did early in the season. The Cowboys like what they’re seeing from Diggs, but they may not see him on the field again this year.

Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs may miss rest of season with broken foot originally appeared on Pro Football Talk