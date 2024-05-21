Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs on Giants’ anniversary uniforms: ‘Eww’

The New York Giants unveiled their “Century Red” alternate uniforms celebrating their 100th season last week and to say the reception was less-than-positive would be an understatement.

Despite the historical significance (and accuracy) of the uniforms, the Giants have been chided by anyone and everyone.

Viktor, the Minnesota Vikings mascot, was among the many to poke fun at the Giants.

“They stopped wearing these for a reason,” the character wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

But Viktor wasn’t the only opponent throwing shade. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs also chimed in, simply exclaiming, “eww.”

Eww — TRE SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) May 16, 2024

Although the Giants are proud of the throwbacks, it’s clear that the opinion is not shared by many — opponents and fans alike.

The Giants are expected to wear their “Century Red” uniforms at least twice during the 2024 regular season, but those dates and games have not yet been announced.

