Cowboys training camp: 1 burning question at each offensive position

With OTAs completed and minicamp wrapped up, the Dallas Cowboys’ roster has returned to offseason mode. Players are responsible for keeping themselves finely tuned as summer has begun. Once the season is in full swing, the organization will pack up the moving trucks and make their way to Oxnard, CA for the next edition of training camp. Their departure is now just one month away.

What awaits them there? As one of the most talented rosters in the league, the Cowboys have the weaponry to go far this offseason. That’s the belief of the coaching staff, the front office and the players. 2023 needs to be the year it all comes together. But there are always questions and most of them center around the offense as Mike McCarthy takes full control of the reins. Here’s a look at each position and what needs to be answered for the Cowboys to make it back to the top of the NFC.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

QB: Will 2023 see a reduction in bad Prescott decisions?

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Turnovers are probably the most impactful plays in a football game. Clearly, the Cowboys don’t want a repeat of Dak Prescott’s 15-interception performance in just 12 games.

Several of the picks weren’t his fault, but several were made by him attempting throws based on the play-calling choices made on prior downs and others were bad tosses. Entering training camp, the brass needs to know whether the upgrades to the offensive personnel will reduce the number of turnover-worthy throws Prescott makes. The lack of receiver separation and commitment to running on first down led to a 3.8 TWP percentage, a career high.

Advertisement

RB: Who will fill the on and off-field roles formerly held by Ezekiel Elliott?

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Close call here, as Tony Pollard’s return to full health and ability after a serious leg injury is a major doubt. For me, edging this out are the multiple voids left by Ezekiel Elliott’s departure. Prescott as the quarterback is the unquestioned leader of the team, but Elliott’s large role in the hierarchy of the club can’t be understated. Also, his role as the bell cow is now vacant, and the top back has never carried the load by himself ever in his career. Is that still needed in the NFL in 2023? Camp will be the first glimpse of what the new relaity looks like.

Advertisement

WR: Is this group as good as the 2019 receiving corps?

The Cowboys were fourth in dropback EPA in 2019 and sixth in 2021. That dropped to 10th in 2022.

With the addition of Brandin Cooks, the Cowboys should be better across the board at wideout. CeeDee Lamb’s escalator should still be rising entering his fourth season. Cooks is light years ahead of what Michael Gallup was last year. Another year out from injury, Gallup should be way better than Noah Brown was last year. Jalen Tolbert should be way better than he was as a rookie.

Should be. This should be evident during training camp. Remember when Dennis Houston was a thing?

Advertisement

TE: Who will emerge as the lead dog at a position with zero veteran leadership?

The Cowboys were wise not to pay Dalton Schultz and he was dumb to have turned down their 2022 offer based on what he eventually signed for in Houston this offseason. Rolling into 2023 with nothing but youth is an interesting gamble by McCarthy and the front office.

Luke Schoonmaker was the fifth TE selected in 2023. Jake Ferguson was the eighth from 2022. Peyton Hendershot was a UDFA. The have 30 catches for 277 yards and four touchdowns between them. This is as barren as things have been for Dallas to enter a season with in a long time. In 2018, Jason Witten had retired and Blake Jarwin, Geoff Swaim and Schultz had a combined 9 catches between them.

Advertisement

Swaim, the four-year veteran responsible for all of those grabs was TE1 coming out of camp. The unheralded trio ended up with 65 catches (Rico Gathers added another three) that season.

OT: What's the best configuration and what's the best available configuration?

The Cowboys have three potentially plus players at the position, which is two more than most franchises. So why do things still feel so dire?

Tyler Smith has made the Peanut Butter physical leap, as Voch Lombardi eloquently frames it. Tyron Smith took the pay reduction to help out and Terence Steele has steadily improved each season at right tackle. But Steele is recovering from an ACL and could start camp on PUP. The elder Smith is an annual injury concern.

Advertisement

The question isn’t just who will be available to start, but how does new OL coach Mike Solari have them practice? Will Tyron Smith play right tackle for now and for permanently? Will he play left tackle and push Tyler Smith inside to guard? Does Matt Waletzko give them depth to have true flexibility and practice the others at their best spots =?

Interior OL: Are there any plus players aside from Zack Martin?

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys are going to have a new starting left guard for the third consecutive season. After letting Connor Williams walk in 2022, Connor McGovern took over once Tyler Smith was kicked back outside right before the season started. Now Smith could come back inside. If not, free agent Chuma Edoga is a leading candidate along with Matt Farniok and late-round draft pick Asim Richards.

Advertisement

Dallas fans were spoiled by the half-decade of Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and Travis Frederick dominance, but teams don’t have to have three All-Pro players to have a great line. As long as one of the hopefuls can emerge as better than replacement level, Dallas should be fine, but someone has to be at least that.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire