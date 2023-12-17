Cowboys trail 14-3 with Zack Martin sidelined with quad injury

The Cowboys have committed three big personal fouls already, helping the Bills to two touchdowns and potentially costing Dallas of a score on another.

The Bills lead 14-3.

On the Bills' first possession, the Cowboys were penalized for DeMarcus Lawrence's roughing the passer penalty on Josh Allen on third-and-four at the Dallas 6. The Bills scored two plays later on Latavius Murray's 2-yard run to take a 7-0 lead.

The Cowboys were moving to tie it with Dak Prescott's scramble for 13 yards on third-and-six. Taylor Rapp got an unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting Prescott as he slid, but it was offset by Zack Martin running full speed to wipe out Rapp. The Cowboys ended up punting.

Martin later left the game when he took a direct hit from Gregory Rousseau's helmet on his left quad with 2:53 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys list him as questionable to return, but the All-Pro right guard is standing on the sideline with his quad wrapped in ice.

The Bills were forced to punt on their third series, but Cowboys defensive lineman Sam Williams roughed punter Sam Martin, gifting Buffalo a first down. The Bills used it for a second touchdown, with Josh Allen finding James Cook for an 18-yard score.

The Cowboys got on the board with a 32-yard Brandon Aubrey field goal. Aubrey now is 31-of-31 on field goals this season. Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson had an unnecessary roughness penalty on a hit on Prescott as he was sliding and could have been subject to an ejection for the illegal hit.