Cowboys trading Amari Cooper to Browns

Amari Cooper is heading to Cleveland.

The Cowboys have agreed to a deal with the Browns that will see Cooper and a sixth-round pick go to Cleveland, and a fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick to Dallas.

That’s very little compensation for a player of Cooper’s caliber, but the reality is the Cowboys will be happy to get anything for him, as they were prepared to release him rather than pay his $20 million base salary this season.

It’s unclear whether Cooper and the Browns have agreed to any kind of restructured contract as part of the deal, but once the new league year starts on Wednesday and trades can become official, Cooper will have his new team and the Browns will have a receiver they hope can be a better fit in their offense than Odell Beckham was.

