Cowboys to trade WR Amari Cooper to Browns, swap late-round picks

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
The Dallas Cowboys are trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in a deal that involves a handful of late-round picks being swapped, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Recent reports had suggested the Cowboys wanted to move on from Cooper, who carries a hefty cap number for the 2022 season. Michael Gallup is set to hit free agency, and it appears the Cowboys might be more interested in locking him up with a long-term deal, despite the fact that he’s coming off a season-ending knee injury.

Cooper now heads to a Browns team desperate for a true No. 1 receiver, following last year’s mid-season release of Odell Beckham Jr., who immediately made a huge impact for the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

