The Cowboys are continuing to get rid of under-performing veteran players on their under-performing defense.

Yesterday the Cowboys traded defensive end Everson Griffen to the Lions, and today Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Cowboys have informed defensive tackle Dontari Poe and cornerback Daryl Worley they’ll be released if they can’t be traded today.

Dallas’s defense has been a disaster this season, with many calls for coordinator Mike Nolan to lose his job. But these moves suggest that the Cowboys think the problem is the players not executing, rather than the game plan.

Poe has played 53 percent of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps this season, the most of any defensive tackle on the team. Worley has played 52 percent of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps, third-most of any cornerback on the team.

Cowboys will trade or cut Dontari Poe, Daryl Worley originally appeared on Pro Football Talk