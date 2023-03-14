Cowboys trade compensatory pick for Colts CB Stephon Gilmore

Cameron Burnett
The Cowboys just got much better in the secondary on the same day they extended safety Donovan Wilson. Dallas traded one of their two compensatory fifth-round picks for five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore’s contract only pushes through 2023 with a $9.9 million cap hit.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year is headed to the Cowboys for what might just be a rental year but it’s a massive upgrade. With the ascent of DaRon Bland and the continued excellence of Trevon Diggs, Dallas has a three-headed monster at cornerback. Jourdan Lewis is also expected to return from injury.

