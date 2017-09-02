Cowboys trade for CB Bene Benwikere

The Cowboys acquired a cornerback while in the process of giving pink slips to several members of their roster on Saturday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dallas is sending a conditional late-round draft pick to the Bengals in exchange for Bene Benwikere.

Benwikere was a 2014 fifth-round pick of the Panthers and opened last season as a starter in their secondary, but got released days after Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones put up 300 yards on the Carolina defense. He was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins and spent a month on the active roster without ever seeing any game action.

Benwikere spent a little time on the Packers practice squad during the playoffs and signed with the Bengals in February. He has two interceptions in 27 career games.