The Cowboys seem to be in fire sale mode, particularly in the midst of a “this is fine” fire on the defensive side of the ball. Here’s the question: Would they trade offensive players, too?

There’s one name to wonder about as the trade deadline approaches, in our view. Receiver Amari Cooper.

Yes, the Cowboys gave up a first-round pick to get him two years ago. Yes, they gave him a new contract after the 2019 season ended.

But consider these facts. First, CeeDee Lamb fell into their laps after Cooper re-signed. Second, Michael Gallup is signed through 2021 to a bargain-basement rookie deal. Third, Cedrick Wilson is pretty damn good. Fourth, with Dak gone for the rest of the season, Cooper becomes a luxury the Cowboys don’t need.

Even though Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million contract, it’s really a two-year, $40 million deal. If someone would offer them a first-rounder for Cooper right now (last year, Mohamed Sanu brought in a second-round pick at the deadline), the Cowboys would be crazy to say no.

“But what about the cap consequences?” you may ask. Trading Cooper would trigger an $8 million charge in 2021, but it would be offset by avoiding $20 million in cash and cap space — creating a $12 million net-cap gain for the Cowboys in 2021.

So any contending team out there looking for a high-end receiver (like the Packers), the window could be open to snatch Cooper from the Cowboys.

Would Cowboys trade Amari Cooper? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk