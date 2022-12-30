Cowboys topple Titans, remain alive in bid for NFC East title

The Dallas Cowboys are still alive in the race for the NFC East championship.

The Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, 27-13, to keep the heat on the Eagles.

The Birds play the Saints on Sunday at the Linc and would win the NFC East title if they down New Orleans or the game ends in a tie.

If the Eagles hope to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC they need a win or they need a tie and a loss or tie by the Vikings.

Philadelphia clinches NFC East with:

PHI win or tie

Philadelphia clinches home-field advantage and NFC’s lone first-round bye with:

PHI win

PHI tie + MIN loss or tie

The Eagles won the division from 2001-04. Since their win in 2004, no NFC East team has managed to repeat as a division champion.

The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2021.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire