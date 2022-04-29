Cowboys Top 5 remaining needs in the 2022 NFL draft

The Dallas Cowboys made their initial selection in the 2022 NFL draft and while it might not have been a popular pick with the fans, Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith is now a Cowboy. Like the pick or not, Smith does help fill a hole the team had at left guard. Although he played left tackle in college, Smith initially projects as a LG for the Cowboys, with the possibility of growing into the team’s LT of the future.

Smith isn’t going to be handed a starting gig, though, he’ll be competing with veteran guard Connor McGovern to win the job. Even if Smith doesn’t earn a starting role, he should have a valuable role as a backup at LG and LT if necessary. The Cowboys love their versatility on the offensive line and they get that with Smith. Now it’s time for the club to move to other key areas to try and return to the playoffs. Here are the glaring holes that remain for the Cowboys to fill.

Wide receiver

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1)

There was a fast-and-furious first-round run on receivers and the Cowboys still need to find help at the position. Six WRs went in the first 18 picks and the Cowboys will now turn to the drafts second day to find an answer.

If the team had the option to select a WR they liked in the first round, perhaps they would’ve went in that direction, but it wasn’t meant to be. Now it feels like the Cowboys need to come away with a receiver in the second or third rounds to improve the depth, if that doesn’t happen, the position doesn’t look very strong.

CeeDee Lamb will be the No. 1 receiver on the depth chart, but it’s thin behind him. Michael Gallup will eventually be back to play a large role, but his late-season injury likely prevents him from being available early in the year. Veteran James Washington helps, but the offense stills needs another threat.

A wide receiver should be a priority pick on Day 2 of the draft.

Defensive end

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Much like at wide receiver, the Cowboys could’ve solved a need by drafting one of the top defensive ends remaining at 24 instead of Smith. By not doing so, DE is still at the top of the list for an upgrade.

Story continues

Dallas is better suited at DE than WR, but it’s a position that needs an influx of quality talent. There are options that remain in play for the Cowboys, but the team might be sitting too far back in the second and third rounds to get an impact edge rusher.

The Cowboys cannot wait too long to address the DE position, or they’ll have to gamble on Day 3 they can find a hidden gem.

Linebacker

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

It never felt like the Cowboys were going to address LB with their first round selection, but it remains a glaring weakness. There should be some solid opportunities to improve the LB room over the next two days, where the Cowboys hold eight more picks.

If a talented player like Georgia’s Nakobe Dean continues to fall in the draft, perhaps the Cowboys would make a move to draft him to pair with the current Defensive Rookie of the Year in LB Micah Parsons. That would make for a scary pairing on defense.

In the likelihood that doesn’t happen, Dallas surely needs to look long and hard at some of the LB options to rebuild the position.

Tight end

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The talent wasn’t there at the position to consider selecting a tight end in the first round, but the Cowboys will have an opportunity to grab one somewhere in this draft.

No team team drafted a TE, which means there is still plenty of talented options at the position. The Cowboys need some depth at TE and should look to add a prospect to boost the position behind starter Dalton Schultz.

With other, more pressing needs, the Cowboys aren’t likely to look into drafting a TE on Day 2, but it shouldn’t be dismissed at picks 56 or 88 if a top option falls to them.

Safety

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Three safeties went off the board in the first round of the draft, so there will be some solid options for the Cowboys over the next six rounds. The team did re-sign safeties Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker to cover themselves at the position before the draft, but a long-term solution is needed.

The Cowboys don’t have a safety who played a high number of snaps dedicated to a roster spot beyond the next two years. The time has come to put some real draft capital into the position and having eight more selections could give Dallas the ammunition to pursue a quality option for the future.

You can chat with or follow Ben on twitter @BenGrimaldi

1

1