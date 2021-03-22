Cowboys top 5 defensive plays from 2020 (Yes, we found some)

The Dallas Cowboys defense was their downfall in 2020. Even when Dak Prescott was healthy and firing on all cylinders at quarterback, the defense continually let them down as their performance ranked among the worst in team history. The unit did seem to improve as the year wore on, and still managed some bright spots among a whole lot of bad.

Which were the five plays by the Dallas defense which generated the most negative EPA for opposing offenses? After highlighting the team’s five best offensive plays by EPA, and the offense’s five worst turnovers, these are the plays in which the Cowboys defense most contributed to winning. They might’ve been few and far between, but there were moments in which the defense stepped up and gave them a chance.

Honorable mentions:

EPA data via nflindex.com

No. 5 - Week 3 @ Seattle, DT Antwaun Woods sacks Russell Wilson on 3rd and 7: -2.47 EPA

Woods recorded only one sack last season, but it was a big one. As Russell Wilson and the Seahawks were driving on the Dallas side of the field near the end of the third quarter, Woods cleaned up a play blown up by Aldon Smith to force a punt and give the ball back to the Cowboys. https://twitter.com/BiasedSlightly/status/1310353874256048130 Week 3 was an especially productive game for Woods, who finished with three total tackles, two QB hits, and logged a single offensive snap, where he served as lead blocker for RB Ezekiel Elliott's one-yard TD plunge. https://twitter.com/JoriEpstein/status/1310325702672232448 Appearing in 39 games over the last three seasons, Woods has proved capable of being a disruptive interior presence at times, but his impact wasn't enough to salvage a defensive line that was constantly gashed on the ground throughout 2020. Recently extended an RFA tender by Dallas, perhaps the recent FA signings along the defensive line will help further unlock Woods in 2021, keeping him fresh and giving him more pass-rushing opportunities.

No. 4 - Week 16 vs Eagles, CB Chidobe Awuzie stops TE Zach Ertz short on 4th 15: -2.50 EPA

At No. 4 is new Bengals CB Chidobe Awuzie's Week 16 tackle of TE Zach Ertz short of the sticks on fourth down. The open-field tackle helped seal the big 37-17 win over Philadelphia, who they shut out in the second half. https://twitter.com/CowboysTalkLine/status/1343345738902695936 Awuzie played only eight games for Dallas last year, spending Weeks 3 - 9 on IR and later appearing on the Week 14 COVID-19 list. The former second-round pick will play this season at just 26-years-old, who's best football may still be ahead of him.

No. 3 - Week 4 vs Cleveland, DE DeMarcus Lawrence TFL vs RB Dontrell Hilliard on 3rd and 1: -2.54 EPA

The play which generated third-most negative EPA was Lawrence blowing up RB Dontrell Hilliard in the backfield during their Week 4 loss to Cleveland. Somewhat ironically, the Cowboys defense allowed 307 rushing yards this game (season-high), and afterwards, Lawrence himself referred to the Dallas defensive effort as "soft". Still, this TFL came with 9:20 left in the game, with the Cowboys trailing 41-22. Dallas scored their second of three, fourth-quarter TDs on the ensuing drive, closing the gap to 41-30 after the 2PC. Had someone managed to tackle WR Odell Beckam Jr during his 50-yard TD romp a couple drives later, this play might've actually been significant as one that helped turned the tide for the Cowboys.

No. 2 - Week 9 vs Steelers, DE Randy Gregory TFL vs RB James Conner on 4th and 1: -2.57 EPA

After missing all of the 2019 season, Gregory made his return last year to the NFL to play the last 10 games for the Cowboys. Gregory hardly seemed to have missed a step, registering 16 QB pressures, nine QB knockdowns and 3.5 sacks over 271 defensive snaps in Weeks 7 - 17. His Week 9 performance vs Pittsburgh stood out, where he twice pushed the Steelers off the field with key fourth-down stops. The second one, where Gregory slices into the backfield to drop RB James Conner for a four yard loss on 4th and 1, gave the ball back to Garrett Gilbert and the Dallas offense with 0:38 left, trailing 24-19. https://twitter.com/SportsSturm/status/1326563256740294660 The comeback ultimately wasn't meant to be, but Gregory's impact was already apparent in his just second game back.

No. 1 - Week 14 vs @ Cincinnati, QB Brandon Allen's errant throw on 4th and 7: -2.84 EPA

Anticlimactically but not ironically, the most negative EPA generating defensive play of the Cowboys season came courtesy of brain fart by the opposition. The backup Cincinnati QB's 4th-and-7 pass attempt from the Cowboys' 10-yard line was thrown out the back of the end zone. Allen chalked it up to a bad decision after the game, uncorking a bad one at the worst possible time. https://twitter.com/CharlieG__/status/1338233542942334977 Trailing 20-7, a touchdown would've made it a one-score game for Cincinnati, but the Cowboys instead were able to play add-on to win the game 30-7. Notably, Allen was replaced at QB the following drive by Ryan Finley, and revealed after the game he tried to play through a right leg injury near the end of his day. Whatever the reason, it was a big break for Dallas, and was the most negative-EPA generating play while their defense was on the field in 2020.

