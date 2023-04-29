Cowboys top-3 remaining needs for Day 3 of the draft

As things stand, the Cowboys have four picks remaining in the 2023 NFL draft: Pick No. 129 (fourth round), No. 176 (fifth round), No. 212 (sixth round) and No. 246 (seventh round).

They filled their primary need on defense with their first pick by selecting Mazi Smith at No. 26. Smith fortifies the middle of their line and immediately upgrades their run defense. In the second round they added TE Luke Schoonmaker to replace the departed Dalton Schultz. They ended Day 2 by picking Texas product, DeMarvion Overshown, as a versatile LB with coverage, pass rush and special teams ability.

As somewhat expected, they didn’t address their highest priorities with their first picks. They saw value falling to them later in the draft and have seemingly opted to wait until the final stanza to fill some of their biggest needs.

Left guard

Connor McGovern, 2022’s starter at LG, is off to Buffalo leaving a 300-pound hole between A and B gaps of the offensive line’s left side.

The Cowboys entered the draft with LG as arguably their biggest need. Two days into the draft, the need remains. Decent options were available at every point they had a pick, indicating they have plans for Day 3.

What players they’re targeting is the question. The NFC East is loaded with quality interior linemen. Dallas can ill-afford to ignore the position and not expect repercussions.

Running back

Tony Pollard isn’t regarded as bell-cow. As someone who’s never had more than 200 carries in a season, he’s expected to share the load with whoever the Cowboys decide to replace Ezekiel Elliott with.

In this ultra deep RB class, many of their options remain on the board. Finding a player to help share the load is one thing but Dallas may also want an option to replace Pollard.

Playing on the franchise tag in 2023, Pollard is by no means a lock to stay with the Cowboys beyond this season. Getting a replacement piece now would help smooth that transition.

Cornerback

This is still a deep CB class and the Cowboys still need a CB on the roster beyond this season. Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis are all free agents in 2024, so getting a player locked in now takes some of the burden off of next season.

While the need isn’t dire in 2023, it would show foresight to address today. As 2022 taught them, a team can never have enough CBs and multiple options remain on the board heading into Day 3.

