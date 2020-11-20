If the Cowboys get a top 3 pick, should they draft a QB, cut Zeke and start over?
Senior NFL Writers Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor discuss what should be done in Dallas if the Cowboys continue to struggle, and they end up with an opportunity to draft Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields. What are the chances Jerry Jones would decide to draft one of the young quarterbacks and reconstruct his roster? Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast.