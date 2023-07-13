Cowboys top-3 concerns as training camp approaches

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the more complete rosters in the NFL, but they aren’t perfect. Like all teams, they have some potential problems that need to be addressed during training camp.

Although the Cowboys are always willing to sign a veteran to help late in the offseason, time is running out for the team to make more moves before arriving in Oxnard, California. If they stand pat, practices and preseason games might show Dallas is in better shape than expected, which is what camp is designed to do. Or, it’ll prove there is still work that needs to be done.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys don’t need to figure it all out right now, but these look like their three biggest hurdles between now and when the season begins.

Kicker conundrum

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t a fun place to be in, yet the Cowboys were in the same place at this time last year, and it worked out fine. The team had a rookie kicker in Jonathan Garibay, and a kicker with little experience in Lirim Hajrullahu competing. It didn’t take long for the Cowboys know that neither were the answer and they brought veteran kicker Brett Maher, who won the job.

In 2023, Tristan Vizacaino is the lightly tested kicker and newly signed Brandon Aubrey is the rookie trying to make his case to stick. Aubrey had a successful USFL season with the Birmingham Stallions, missing just once, on a try of over 50 yards, but he’s never attempted a kick in the NFL. In fact, Aubrey was a professional soccer player before trying his leg at football and finding out he’s pretty good at kicking these balls as well.

Advertisement

Vizcaino has only attempted 12 field goals during his four-year career, making 11 of the tries. However, he has missed five extra points, a problem the Cowboys know all too well from the tail end of Maher’s 2022 season.

Neither kicker inspires much confidence at this point, and both could be a place holder for a veteran to take the job before the regular season starts. In a league where games are won and lost by the slimmest of margins, the Cowboys are tempting fate by using a kicker who doesn’t have much of a track record, regardless of who wins the job.

RB room questions

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

There don’t appear to be any issues at the top, where running back Tony Pollard is finally the lead dog. While he is coming off a broken fibula, Pollard is expected to pick up right where he left off, as one of the league’s best big play backs.

Advertisement

Pollard’s career 5.1 average yards per carry can attest to his effectiveness and he had career-high 1,378 total yards and 12 scores last season. 26, Pollard’s still in his prime with little wear and tear on his legs.

However, the rest of the backfield is unsettled, and the offense must find out who takes Pollard’s role of the last four years. There’s several candidates who could be be the primary backup but they don’t know who it’ll be yet.

Veteran RB Ronald Jones was signed this offseason, but he’s rushed for just 498 yards in the last two seasons, and two former undrafted free agents are in the mix as well. Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle have a combined 45 carries, 185 yards and one touchdown to their names. Both have shown some promise, but are they ready for a full-time backup role?

The Cowboys also have two rookies, sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn, and undrafted free agent Hunter Luepke as options. Vaughn was highly productive in college and has all the skills minus the prototypical size. He dominated at Kansas St., but it remains to be seen how he’ll compete at the NFL level.

Advertisement

Luepke is a jack-of-all-trades who likely isn’t destined for a RB2 role but can help as an H-back type. Mike McCarthy’s had success with Luepke’s skillset before and he can provide value to the offense, as well as on special teams.

The backfield has a number of good options, but no one knows how it’s going to shake out after Pollard. The Cowboys like to run the ball, so they’ll need a second, and possibly third, RB to step up and earn carries. That needs to happen to avoid running Pollard too much, which could limit his effectiveness.

Offensive line in flux

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have the pieces on the offensive line to be one of the better groups in the league, but injuries have left the unit in flux. When the starting five is Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, and Terence Steele, Dallas is in great hands.

Advertisement

However, things haven’t gone according to plan in a long time. Tyron Smith has missed 33 games over the last three seasons, hasn’t played a full schedule since 2015, and Steele is coming off an ACL injury that could have him on the PUP list start camp. If neither of the bookends are healthy, things could quickly turn ugly on the offensive line.

Tyler Smith can handle himself if he’s needed to move outside to LT, but that leaves a hole at LG that doesn’t have a great answer. Veteran OL Chuma Edoga looks like the first option, followed by third-year man Matt Farniok. Asim Richards should also be in the mix to earn the job as a rookie. That will be a camp battle to keep an eye on, as one of these options needs to play well enough to ease any concerns on the left side of the line.

Dallas needs to prepare for this eventuality as Tyron Smith’s health has been a predictable issue for the last seven seasons.

On the ride side, if Steele isn’t ready to go, who takes his place at RT? The Cowboys could use Tyron Smith at RT and Tyler Smith at LT in the short term, which keeps the scenario above in play, but that’s a lot of moving pieces. If the team decides to keep the left side how it is, then second-year tackle Matt Waletzko expects to be the first man up at RT. Waletzko played sparingly as a rookie and although his offseason work has been praised, it’s difficult to know if he’ll be able to play at an adequate level.

Advertisement

While Waletzko is the likeliest option, third-year man Josh Ball will get a look, and possibly Edoga as well, since he has experience at RT.

One of the biggest worries about the Cowboys right now is the depth of their offensive line. The team has operated as if they like their options if a rash of injuries should befall the unit; we’ll find out if this was a smart gamble.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire