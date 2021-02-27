Cowboys too much for Warriors in sectional final

Feb. 27—YOUNGSTOWN — With six minutes left at Chaney High School, the referees looked over at the scorer's table. A foul was called and the clock kept running. The Chaney boys basketball team was up by 42 points, signalling the start of the running clock.

The officials needed to double check the rule that was instituted in 2017. But after the shortened quarter, the Cowboys walked off the court victorious over Edgewood, winning 91-43.

The running clock only appears in OHSAA playoff games, and only triggers if the team leading is ahead by 35 points in the second half. The clock would have returned to normal operation if the Warriors cut the score to under 30 points, but they were unable to make a dent in the deficit.

"It's a little demoralizing knowing that that's happening during your own game," Edgewood guard Hunter Johnston said. "That's the situation you forced and you just gotta play through it and play hard until the buzzer."

The Warriors (5-10) ran into problems in the first 10 seconds.

Their tough night began after Chaney won the opening tip. Forward Quincy Jones got underneath the basket and missed the first Cowboys shot of the game. But he followed with an offensive rebound and a put-back. The Warriors were called for a five-second violation and were unable to get the ball across the half-court stripe on their first possession.

The Warriors found a flow in the second quarter. And they still had time to get back in the game, trailing 47-29 at the break.

"Get the lead down to 10 and we gotta box out and get more rebounds," said Edgewood guard Izaiah Harris when asked what head coach John Bowler said at halftime.

That was easier said than done, however.

The Cowboys (10-6) used their combination of size and speed to their advantage. They grabbed 11 offensive rebounds and had several tip-ins to help keep the offense rolling through all four quarters.

Chaney had 11 players take the court on Friday and only two are listed under 6 foot tall. Bowler said the Warriors hadn't faced a team like Chaney all season.

"Our kids tried as hard as they could," Bowler said. "We're just a little bit undermanned. ... Their starting lineup is big and very good."

The Warriors didn't have an answer for Chaney guard Sharrod Taylor. The Cowboys' senior scored 30 points to lead all scorers and had five assists.

Less than two minutes into the game, Taylor came away with a steal and scored a quick layup. Chaney head coach Marlon McGaughy called a quick timeout as the school celebrated its first 1,000-point scorer since sports returned to Chaney in 2018. According to McGaughy, Taylor is also 10 points away from becoming the school's all-time leading scorer.

Harris led the Warriors with 12 points and added five rebounds. Ben Welty scored 11 points and also grabbed five rebounds.

Chaney advances to host West Branch on Thursday in a district semifinal. For Edgewood, the season comes to a close. It's the second straight season the Warriors were eliminated in a sectional final after making the jump from Division III to Division II last season.

It was a tough season for the Warriors. COVID-19 shutdowns, an undermanned roster and little time to make adjustments with schedules around the county changing constantly. But Bowler was glad his team played to the final buzzer.

"They hung in there and played hard and didn't give up," Bowler said. "I'm proud of 'em."