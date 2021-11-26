Cowboys’ Tony Pollard returns kickoff 100 yards for touchdown

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has had a busy Thanksgiving.

Ezekiel Elliott is active but limited with a knee injury. That has led to Pollard becoming the workhorse in the Dallas backfield as well as on special teams.

Trailing 24-13, Pollard took a kickoff from Las Vegas at the goal line.

One hundred yards later, it was 24-19.

Dallas converted the PAT but LV was flagged on the play and the Cowboys opted to go for 2 points.

Taking the point off the scoreboard did not work as the 2-point conversion attempt failed.

An official also went for a tumble on the sidelines during the play.