Cowboys-Titans Week 17 TV coverage, uniform combos, how to stream, wager

The Dallas Cowboys are breaking out the icy whites for their winter trip to Tennessee. Week 17 brings them their fifth and final matchup against an AFC foe for the 2022 season. After defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, Dallas fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars and will now look to finish their inter-conference schedule on a high note.

To do so, they will have to overcome a bunch of players looking to make the most of their opportunity, as at least 8 and possibly as many as 11 Titans will sit this one out. That doesn’t mean this game is without an opportunity to gauge progress for the Cowboys, as dual-threat QBs have given them problems. Despite his inability to pass thus far, rookie QB Malik Willis does present such a threat to help warm Dallas up for a rematch against Jalen Hurts.

Will you be able to watch the Cowboys’ efforts to put a beat down on display Thursday? Here’s how to watch, stream, wager on the action, as well as a sneak preview of the Cowboys’ new helmets and icy white uniforms.

Game Information

Dallas Cowboys (11-4) vs Tennessee Titans (7-8)

When: 7:15 pm CT, Thursday, December 29, 2022

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

All-time Series: Cowboys advantage, 8-7

Last Matchup: 11-5-2018, Cowboys lost in Dallas, 28-14

Odds from Tipico Sportsbook(current as of 11:00 pm, December 23)

Wagering information (Visit tipico.com for all games)

Current Point Spread: Cowboys -12

Over/Under: 39.5

Cowboys Money Line: -600 (Tennessee +450)

Television: Locally Televised Only

TV: NewsChannel 5 in Nashville area ONLY

TV: Fox4 in Dallas area ONLY

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

Streaming Options

  1. Amazon Prime Video (here’s how to get a free trial)

  2. NFL+ App (if you’re local)

  3. Weekly, if your internet browser shows that you are within the normal viewing area of the Cowboys (or their opponent), you can also live stream the game from several viewing apps.
    Live stream FuboTV (free 7-day trial)

  4. Fans with IPTV services that broadcast local stations should be able to find one of the affiliates listed above.

Social Media

Satellite Radio Channels

National Stream: Sirius 88, XM 88, Internet 88

Cowboys Stream: Sirius 81, XM 226, Internet 808

Titans Stream: Sirius 83, XM 225, Internet 830

Cowboys new helmets with white facemask

Cowboys Arctic Uniform combo

Titans Uniforms

Tennessee has already worn their baby-blue uniforms the maximum three times so it will be standard fare for them on Thursday night.

