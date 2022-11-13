Cowboys timely takeaway spoiled by Prescott INT, Packers respond with score

After the Cowboys gained the momentum with the first touchdown on the road, the Dallas defense capitalized with another of their timely takeaways. This time, it was defensive end Demarcus Lawrence who made the play.

Aaron Rodgers thought he saw an opening to scramble but Lawrence got off his block and crashed into Rodgers, forcing the ball out for safety Jayron Kearse to dive on deep in Packers territory.

Cowboys recover the fumble and will have great field position 👀 @DallasCowboys 📺: #DALvsGB on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rSmBWilFeT pic.twitter.com/b8Gbe5tEhk — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022

Gifted with a short field, the Dallas offense had just ten yards to pick up for a touchdown. Two plays later, miscommunication on the backend from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and tight end Dalton Schultz combined with an errant throw from quarterback Dak Prescott for an interception. The untimely turnover turned from bad to worse with Rodgers finding Christian Watson, who broke by cornerback Anthony Brown for a 58-yard touchdown to knot the game at seven.

58-YARD TD FOR THE ROOKIE CHRISTIAN WATSON 📺: #DALvsGB on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rSmBWilFeT pic.twitter.com/OFcUsDDnB5 — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire