Cowboys all-time TD catch leader Dez Bryant almost back in the NFL

Dave Sturchio

All the work and preparation has finally paid off for free agent wide receiver and former Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant as he set to sign with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

Bryant has been a free agent since being released by the New Orleans Saints in November of 2018 after he ruptured his achilles in his first practice after signing. Bryant was invited in for a work out by the Ravens in August of this year but left without a deal. The marriage was first hinted at by Josina Anderson today, and was confirmed by Ian Rapoport.



The two sides flirted back in August as well.

The Ravens will officially be Bryant’s third team in his career and joins an already high octane offense. Bryant has caught 73 touch downs in his career with the Cowboys and that currently still remains the current all-time record.


Eventually when Bryant is brought up to the 53-man roster, he will be catching passes from the 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. As a result of this, there will be plenty of opportunities for Bryant to once again, throw up the X.

