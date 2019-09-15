Cowboys tie Washington 7-7 on Devin Smith’s long touchdown

Devin Smith had not caught a pass since 2016. His first catch in 2019 went for a touchdown.

The Cowboys receiver beat Josh Norman for a 51-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott with 6:10 remaining in the first half.

It tied the game at 7-7.

Smith entered the game with 10 career catches for 135 yards and a touchdown, all with the Jets, who made him a second-round pick in 2015.

The Cowboys have 144 yards and Washington 92 in a defensive battle.