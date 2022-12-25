Cowboys thwart turnover-prone Eagles’ bid for NFC East, No. 1 seed

The Philadelphia Eagles were bitten by the turnover bug — big time — on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys took advantage of the gaffes and went on to a 40-34 victory over the Eagles, preventing Philadelphia from clinching the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC East.

Miles Sanders fumbled — for the second straight week after not coughing up the football all season. Gardner Minshew, replacing Jalen Hurts, was charged with a fumble on a botched handoff and threw two picks.

Philadelphia led 27-17 with nine minutes left in the third quarter but was outscored 23-7 the rest of the way.

The Cowboys menaced Minshew on the Eagles’ final drive, forcing the backup quarterback to make errant throws on the Eagles’ last two plays.

