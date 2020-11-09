Cowboys thwart JuJu Smith-Schuster's apparent Terrell Owens star celebration ode

JuJu Smith Schuster scored a big fourth-quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

He did not celebrate in the end zone.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver stood up immediately after the score and made a beeline toward midfield with the ball in tow.

What was he doing?

Randy Gregory had an idea. So did Antwaun Woods.

Both Cowboys defenders got in Smith-Schuster’s way during his post-score sprint. Gregory knocked the ball out of his hands.

Smith-Schuster picked it up. But Woods, a 318-pound defensive tackle, flanked him as he started to run again. Smith-Schuster decided to veer off to join some of his teammates as Gregory got flagged for unnecessary roughness for the post-play contact.

Here’s a wider angle of the Cowboys defenders apparently attempting to defend their turf from excessive celebration.

JUJU WAS TRYING TO GO TO THE STAR LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/nGKl1WsvaS — . (@FTBBurner11) November 8, 2020

Smith-Schuster appeared to have his sights set on the midfield star, a la Terrell Owens. He didn’t make it as far as Owens did in 2000 in one of the most infamous celebrations in NFL history. He also didn’t suffer the same fate Owens did when George Teague leveled him mid-celebration.

JuJu wanted to do the TO celebration on the star, but the cowboys wouldn’t let him. Here’s a vid of George Teague becoming a Cowboys legend for defending the star from TO. pic.twitter.com/GHclgatYVK — Joe DiTullio (@DiTullioJoe) November 8, 2020

The Cowboys’ post-play defense was a success. Dallas fans would probably prefer to see that kind of effort before the score.

More from Yahoo Sports: