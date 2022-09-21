The Cowboys expect Dak Prescott back sooner than later, but for now, the Cowboys have only two healthy quarterbacks. Cooper Rush is on the 53-player roster and Will Grier on the practice squad.

Three quarterbacks were among the seven players the Cowboys worked out Tuesday.

Case Cookus, J’Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett were at The Star, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. None of the three has played in a regular-season game.

Cookus has spent time with the Giants, Broncos, Vikings and Raiders and played with the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL.

Smith has spent time with the Patriots and played for the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL.

Sinnett has had stints with the Bucs, Dolphins and Eagles.

The Cowboys also worked out receivers Reggie Roberson, Ra’Shaun Henry and John Hightower and linebacker Charles Snowden.

Cowboys work out three quarterbacks, including Case Cookus originally appeared on Pro Football Talk