Cowboys have three players miss practice with illness

The Cowboys had six players miss practice Thursday and three were away with an illness.

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons played through flu-like symptoms Sunday. He remained limited Wednesday but returned to full work Thursday.

But receiver Brandin Cooks, receiver Jalen Tolbert and cornerback Stephon Gilmore missed Thursday's practice with an illness. Gilmore did not practice Wednesday in a load management rest day, and Cooks had half a rest day Wednesday in sitting out team work.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle), safety Malik Hooker (ankle) and left tackle Tyron Smith (rest) also sat out Thursday.

Running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) and right guard Zack Martin (rest) were limited.