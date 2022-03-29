Cowboys think Michael Gallup could miss first two or three games

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup‘s new deal with the team includes $1 million in annual per-game roster bonuses and it looks like he may be missing a few of those bonuses early in the 2022 season.

Gallup tore his ACL in Week 17 and his recovery timeline has been a topic of conversation at this week’s league meetings. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Tuesday, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, that Gallup could miss the first two or three games of the year as he continues to recover.

That’s in line with what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said about Gallup’s outlook on Monday.

“Optimistically, I expect him to give us a question mark around the first game,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “And I see a conversation that says conservatively, you would like to have a couple more games to get him out there.”

With Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson moving on, the Cowboys have signed James Washington to go with CeeDee Lamb and Gallup. They were likely to add to the group regardless of Gallup’s condition, but the prospect of missed time in the regular season likely makes it a bigger priority in Dallas.

Cowboys think Michael Gallup could miss first two or three games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk