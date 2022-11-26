Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day win over Giants is most-watched NFL regular-season game ever

A record number of viewers gave thanks to "America's Team."

The Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium attracted 42 million television viewers, marking the most-watched regular-season game ever, according to Fox Sports, which broadcast the NFC East showdown on Thursday.

The previous record stood for more than three decades. The most-watched regular season game previously belonged to the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers' matchup on "Monday Night Football" in December 1990, which delivered 41.474 million viewers.

Last year's Thanksgiving Day game between the Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders brought in an estimated 38.531 million viewers, marking the third most-watched regular season game ever.

Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz, and Ezekiel Elliott and rookie Peyton Hendershot each rushed for a score in the Cowboys' 28-20 win over the Giants, the first Thanksgiving Day victory for Dallas since 2018.

Watching the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day has become a holiday tradition. With the exception of two years, Dallas has hosted a Thanksgiving game at home every year since 1966. The Cowboys have a 32-22-1 all-time record on the holiday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving Day game draws record NFL TV audience